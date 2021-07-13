Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 554.0% in June

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 554.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,981 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 2.19% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. 23,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,980. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31.

