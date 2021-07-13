Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 27,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,106,802 shares.The stock last traded at $28.73 and had previously closed at $28.77.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

