Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Update

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 1,544.8% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 3,130.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 71,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,521. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.23.

