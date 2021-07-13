Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.44. 53,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 89,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.