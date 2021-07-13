Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 571.9% in June

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 571.9% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. 30,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,382. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.70.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.