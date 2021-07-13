GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $585,139.12

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $585,139.12 and approximately $4,601.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,693.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,981.44 or 0.06060642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00408185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.68 or 0.01442715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00142185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.11 or 0.00621267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00423495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00319858 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

