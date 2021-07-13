GNY 1-Day Volume Hits $162,891.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $71.95 million and $162,891.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.67 or 0.00861164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005445 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

