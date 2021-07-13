GoldFund Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $200,329.73 and $53.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006286 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000246 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001051 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.