Goldman Sachs Group Inc Acquires 2,505 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NYSE:REKR) Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NYSE:REKR) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE REKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 598,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,658. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $25.38.
About Rekor Systems
