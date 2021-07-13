Goldman Sachs Group Inc Acquires 2,505 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NYSE:REKR) Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NYSE:REKR) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE REKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 598,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,658. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

