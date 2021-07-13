Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 605,927 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 122.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.11% of PDC Energy worth $37,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

PDCE opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

