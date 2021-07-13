Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 320,113 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of CDK Global worth $36,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.83.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

