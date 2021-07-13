Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $36.54 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of W. P. Carey worth $36,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

