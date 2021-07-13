Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $37.36 Million Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.59% of Boise Cascade worth $37,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

