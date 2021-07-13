Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $38.91 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of First Horizon worth $38,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $81,685,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 777.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $32,794,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $4,192,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

