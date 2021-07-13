Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,219 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Evergy worth $39,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

