Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558,296 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of New York Community Bancorp worth $37,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after purchasing an additional 348,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,441,000 after purchasing an additional 181,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYCB stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

