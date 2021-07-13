Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of DraftKings worth $38,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,345,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.45. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,656,800. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

