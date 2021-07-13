GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 322.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of GoldMining stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 232,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,375. The company has a market cap of $203.35 million and a P/E ratio of -22.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDG. UBS Group AG increased its position in GoldMining by 318.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in GoldMining by 58.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GoldMining in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoldMining by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in GoldMining in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

