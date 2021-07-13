Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) CEO Acquires $154,500.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub acquired 9,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $156,120.80.

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,960.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $157,600.00.

GBDC opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

