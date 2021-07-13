Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Sells 8,985 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub sold 8,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $341,699.55.
Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 552,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,103. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $16.22.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
