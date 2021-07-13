Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) Chairman Sells $1,172,700.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:GBDC opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

