GoNetwork Market Capitalization Tops $135,653.28 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $135,653.28 and approximately $89,093.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

