Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 1,718.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,506,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GMER stock traded up 0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,586,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,721. Good Gaming has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.75.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. The company is based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

