Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 1,718.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,506,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GMER stock traded up 0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,586,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,721. Good Gaming has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.75.
About Good Gaming
