Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $4,392,542.49 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 52,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,392,542.49. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.55. The company had a trading volume of 116,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,812. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

