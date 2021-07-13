Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $4,392,542.49 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 52,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,392,542.49. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.55. The company had a trading volume of 116,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,812. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
