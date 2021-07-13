Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) VP Michael Patrick Moxley Sells 2,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $171,920.00.

Michael Patrick Moxley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $216,875.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $227,000.00.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

