Gravity (GZRO) Market Cap Hits $89,902.23

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 96.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 90% against the US dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $89,902.23 and $1.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00116572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00152641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,570.47 or 1.00416916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.40 or 0.00935414 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

