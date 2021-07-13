Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,506 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Great Ajax worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

AJX stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $301.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.