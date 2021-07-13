Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) versus United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Financial Analysis

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of United Fire Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A United Fire Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

United Fire Group has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and United Fire Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $484.09 million 0.67 $3.87 million N/A N/A United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.57 -$112.71 million ($2.88) -8.48

Greenlight Capital Re has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Fire Group.

Risk & Volatility

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re 9.07% 11.29% 3.78% United Fire Group -1.80% -8.88% -2.42%

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats United Fire Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

