Gregory Wong Sells 7,979 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NYSE:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NYSE:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41.

Shares of NYSE QNST opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

