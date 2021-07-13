Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,791.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.00808032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

