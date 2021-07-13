Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.75

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $4.80. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 10,240 shares trading hands.

GMBXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo México presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

