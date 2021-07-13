Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 549,921 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 549,921 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $380,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $146.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.