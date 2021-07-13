Gulfport Energy Co. (NYSE:GPOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NYSE:GPOR) to post earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $12.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $14.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gulfport Energy.

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.50 per share, with a total value of $18,450,000.00.

Shares of GPOR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.33. 36,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,316. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 193,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 73,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

