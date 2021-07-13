GYEN Achieves Market Cap of $20.13 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.13 million and approximately $4,233.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00155894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,568.70 or 0.99967262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00955895 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

