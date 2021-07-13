H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on HNNMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.