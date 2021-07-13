Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 385.07 ($5.03). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 1,891,713 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a market cap of £746.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 396.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

