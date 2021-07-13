Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NYSE:HOFV) Chairman Michael Anthony Crawford Acquires 25,000 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NYSE:HOFV) Chairman Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.