Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,816.29 ($36.79). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,802 ($36.61), with a volume of 370,070 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,339.17 ($30.56).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,648.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The firm has a market cap of £10.64 billion and a PE ratio of 52.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.78 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Halma’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other Halma news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total transaction of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

