Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:HJLI) CEO Buys $16,410.00 in Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:HJLI) CEO Robert Andrew Berman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $16,410.00.

HJLI stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.