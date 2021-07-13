Hancock Whitney (HWC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.