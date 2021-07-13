Handshake Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $441,951.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $76.21 million and approximately $441,951.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,396.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,933.68 or 0.05968809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.98 or 0.00404307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.57 or 0.01430939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00141281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.55 or 0.00622133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00422420 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00317288 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 404,405,327 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars.

