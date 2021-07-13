Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,136 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Hanger worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNGR stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.27. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $931.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. The company had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

