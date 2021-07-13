Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 637.5% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HRBR stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 146,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires flight equipment for the purpose of leasing; and provides flight equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.