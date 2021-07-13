HARD Protocol Price Reaches $0.73 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $48.13 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00121705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00155876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,559.83 or 0.99954122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.74 or 0.00953926 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

