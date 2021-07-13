Harmony (ONE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $59.07 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. Harmony has a market cap of $851.04 million and $59.07 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00090423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00844951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,103,035,198 coins and its circulating supply is 10,316,152,198 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

