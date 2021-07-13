Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE:HRTH) CEO Andrew B. Benett Purchases 17,000 Shares

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE:HRTH) CEO Andrew B. Benett acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00.

Shares of HRTH stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Harte Hanks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc operates as a customer experience company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides customer relationship management strategic services, including experience mapping, acquisition/winback initiatives, up-sell/cross-sell efforts, and retention, loyalty, and advocacy programs; audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

