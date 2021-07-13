Harvest Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.24 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 62.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $67.25 million and $6.24 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 97.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $114.19 or 0.00350548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 626,875 coins and its circulating supply is 588,916 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.