HashCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. HashCoin has a market cap of $417,607.81 and approximately $259,832.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.31 or 0.00838197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005354 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars.

