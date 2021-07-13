Haven Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $555,751.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 16% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $60.86 million and $555,751.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00010778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,579.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.54 or 0.05937944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00401559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.19 or 0.01421726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00139210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.75 or 0.00622317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00419385 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00318071 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,292,123 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

