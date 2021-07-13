Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.16

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.16 and last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $769.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

